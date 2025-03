The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147.2 million in concessional loans from its ordinary capital in 2025. A corresponding bill on the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and ADB is currently under review in the second reading by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, ADB may allocate $74.8 million in grants from its special funds.

Thus, the total funding for various projects in Kyrgyzstan could amount to $222 million.