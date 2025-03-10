14:28
Farmers to be provided with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at reduced price

In order to ensure timely and high-quality spring field work, the State Material Reserves Fund will provide farmers with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at a reduced price of 65 soms. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As the ministry noted, farmers are advised to grow varieties with high yields of crops and fruits.

It is also worth noting that 42,200 tons of diesel fuel and 12,000 tons of gasoline will be required for spring field work. There are currently no problems with the supply of fuel and lubricants.

According to the Association of Oil Traders, there is a sufficient amount of diesel fuel and gasoline at oil depots and gas stations.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture reports that the area of ​​unused arable land will be reduced by 3,300 hectares to 35,700. That is, the total cultivated area in 2025 will be 1,250 million hectares, which is 3,300 more than last year.
