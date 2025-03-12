Farmers to be able to apply for land plots online

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced the launch of a new information system, agrojer.kg, designed to digitalize the application process for land plot allocation from the State Agricultural Land Fund in the Sokuluk District Department of Agricultural Development.

Seed and breeding farms, as well as agricultural cooperatives, will be able to submit applications for land plots through the online platform.

The agrojer.kg system automates the process, significantly reducing bureaucratic procedures and streamlining interactions between government agencies and users.

A key feature of the system is increased transparency, allowing applicants to easily track the status of their applications and access up-to-date information.

According to the ministry, this initiative aims to improve service quality and enhance access to public services for the agricultural sector, marking an important step in the digital transformation of Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture.