Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows by 44 percent

The volume of new loans issued by commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan increased by 44 percent in January 2025. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reports.

The bank noted that nearly three-quarters of this growth was driven by consumer lending. Meanwhile, the volume of loans issued in the industrial (-72.3 percent), trade (-5 percent), social services (-39.8 percent), and construction (-21.9 percent) sectors decreased.

The EDB noted that a year earlier, these sectors experienced significant credit growth — 5.2 times, 1.6 times, 4.7 times, and 2.4 times, respectively.

«We expect that in the coming months, lending to enterprises engaged in the production of goods and services will begin to recover as the high base values of last year are phased out of calculations. At the same time, consumer lending will continue to stimulate domestic demand. According to our estimates, the Kyrgyz Republic’s economy will grow by 8.7 percent in 2025,» the statement says.

Previously, the EDB reported that the volume of new loans issued by banks in Kyrgyzstan grew by 39.9 percent last year.