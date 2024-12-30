Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city

A group consisting of members of an organized crime group that was selling drugs was detained in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A statement was registered on October 15, 2024 in the Unified Register of Crimes of the Osh Department of Internal Affairs under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The group was headed by a 33-year-old resident of Osh, previously convicted eight times and registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group.

The group also includes 25-year-old, 24-year-old and 26-year-old men, who sold drugs throughout Osh region. The leader of the gang was detained on December 18, two knives were seized from his car. The 26-year-old man was detained on December 20, hashish was found in his car. All of them were taken to a temporary detention facility. Law enforcement officers are identifying other members of the criminal group. The investigation continues.