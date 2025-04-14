11:00
Local residents to receive 1 percent of energy from new HPPs as aid

In 2025, work will begin on the Upper Naryn Cascade of Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced during the ceremony of laying a time capsule at the construction site of the building of the Naryn Electric Grid Enterprise.

According to him, the industry continues to modernize old hydroelectric power plants and build new ones — the launch of Kulanak HPP is scheduled for 2027, the reconstruction of At-Bashi HPP has been completed, and work continues at the Toktogul HPP. By the end of this year, the fourth unit will be put into operation there. The second unit will be replaced at Uch-Kurgan HPP.

The head of the Ministry of Energy added that after the modernization, the capacity of the Toktogul HPP will increase by 240 megawatts, and each unit at Uch-Kurgan HPP will provide additional 9 megawatts.

«Wherever a power plant is built, solar one, wind, small or large hydroelectric power station, 1 percent of the energy produced will be transferred as social assistance to local residents,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/325868/
views: 144
