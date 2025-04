A fire broke out at Kok-Sai construction market in Bishkek, which is located on Orozbekov Street. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary information, the total area of ​​the fire is about 350 square meters. In total, six fire brigades and headquarters were involved in extinguishing the fire. An operational group from the Bishkek City Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations worked at the scene.

The fire has been brought under control.