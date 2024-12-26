Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports

The Council for Food Security and Nutrition of Kyrgyzstan is initiating a temporary ban on the import of white sugar for six months. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The ministry notes that this measure is aimed at supporting local producers, as well as creating conditions for further increasing the yield and quality of sugar beets next year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this year the gross harvest of sugar beets in the country amounted to 870,200 tons. This is 249,200 tons more than in 2023. These figures make it possible to produce 120,000 tons of sugar, which will fully meet the domestic needs of the republic.

The Council for Food Security and Nutrition of the Kyrgyz Republic was created by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The goal is to provide the population with essential food products and stabilize the situation on the food market. The working body of the Council is the Ministry of Agriculture.