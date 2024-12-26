15:05
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.87
English

Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports

The Council for Food Security and Nutrition of Kyrgyzstan is initiating a temporary ban on the import of white sugar for six months. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The ministry notes that this measure is aimed at supporting local producers, as well as creating conditions for further increasing the yield and quality of sugar beets next year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this year the gross harvest of sugar beets in the country amounted to 870,200 tons. This is 249,200 tons more than in 2023. These figures make it possible to produce 120,000 tons of sugar, which will fully meet the domestic needs of the republic.

The Council for Food Security and Nutrition of the Kyrgyz Republic was created by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The goal is to provide the population with essential food products and stabilize the situation on the food market. The working body of the Council is the Ministry of Agriculture.
link: https://24.kg/english/315488/
views: 49
Print
Related
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted
Imports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 12.5 percent in 2024
Kaindy-Kant and Koshoi plants produce more than 62,000 tons of sugar
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times
Imports of strong alcohol to Kyrgyzstan increased by 78.4 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan continues to supply new cars to Russia, mainly Chinese
Import of hunting rifles from South Africa with violations prevented
World sugar prices down 23.2 percent for year
700 tons of wheat brought from Russia to Kyrgyzstan without certificate
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
14:55
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary...
14:10
54 vehicles for almost 103 million soms handed over to Judicial Department
13:43
SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state
13:36
Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey
12:51
Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev intends to change his surname