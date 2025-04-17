17:10
Kyrgyzstanis can freely cross Russia-Belarus border

Restriction on the movement of citizens from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states—Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—across the Russia-Belarus border has been officially lifted. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

This became possible after the agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on mutual recognition of visas and other issues related to the entry of foreign nationals and stateless persons into EAEU territory came into effect on January 11, 2025.

«Russia and Belarus have informed the Commission that citizens of Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan now have the practical ability to enter and exit Russia and Belarus via international rail and air routes, as well as through automobile routes listed in the annex to the agreement,» the EEC stated.

Previously, citizens of these three EAEU countries could only enter the Russian Federation from Belarus and leave in the opposite direction only by air. Given the geographical proximity of the two countries, this was expensive and not always convenient. With the entry into force of the agreement, citizens of these EAEU countries can cross the Belarus-Russia border by both road and rail.

On April 15, 2025, the EEC Board considered the issue of eliminating this obstacle in the internal market of the EAEU.
