Imports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 12.5 percent in 2024

Kyrgyzstan imported 112,895 passenger cars for a total of 131.1 billion soms ($1.487 billion) in January-October 2024. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

For comparison, 129,031 passenger cars were imported into the country for the same period of 2023. Then the total value of imports amounted to 173.8 billion soms ($1.978 billion).

Thus, this year the volume of imports decreased:

  • In quantity — by 12.5 percent;
  • In monetary equivalent in soms — by 24.5 percent;
  • In US dollars — by 24.8 percent.
