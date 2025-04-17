Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss opening of flights from Dushanbe to Issyk-Kul

Director of the State Agency of Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Bostonov met with his Tajik counterpart Nazarzod Khabibullo Temur in Dushanbe.

The parties discussed the issue of increasing the number of flights on Dushanbe-Bishkek-Dushanbe and Khujand-Bishkek-Khujand routes, as well as the opening of new Dushanbe-Issyk-Kul and Khujand-Issyk-Kul routes.

Strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the field of flight safety and aviation security, increasing the competitiveness of the civil aviation industry was noted.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between the State Agency of Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan and the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan.