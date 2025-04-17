Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America

A meeting of the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Director of the Third Political Department Nuran Niyazaliev and the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to China Aktilek Musaeva with diplomats of Latin American and Caribbean countries accredited in China took place in Beijing.

The participants were presented with information on the campaign to promote the candidacy of Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

Nuran Niyazaliev informed about the key priorities in promoting the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic to one of the main UN bodies. He noted the commitment of the republic to strengthening international peace and security, preventive diplomacy and mediation, as well as promoting and protecting the interests of developing, mountainous, least developed and small island states.

The Kyrgyz side emphasized its readiness to develop relations with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The participants of the event were also informed about the interaction of the Kyrgyz Republic within the SCO.