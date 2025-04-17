05:12
USD 87.23
EUR 99.26
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America

A meeting of the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Director of the Third Political Department Nuran Niyazaliev and the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to China Aktilek Musaeva with diplomats of Latin American and Caribbean countries accredited in China took place in Beijing.

The participants were presented with information on the campaign to promote the candidacy of Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

Nuran Niyazaliev informed about the key priorities in promoting the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic to one of the main UN bodies. He noted the commitment of the republic to strengthening international peace and security, preventive diplomacy and mediation, as well as promoting and protecting the interests of developing, mountainous, least developed and small island states.

The Kyrgyz side emphasized its readiness to develop relations with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The participants of the event were also informed about the interaction of the Kyrgyz Republic within the SCO.
link: https://24.kg/english/326429/
views: 421
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council
Delegation of UN Committee on Rights of the Child arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
UN Sustainable Development Center for Central Asia to be opened in Almaty
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council following USA
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
17 April, Thursday
17:42
Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of Bishkek Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of...
17:18
Cabinet Chairman inspects progress of construction projects in Karakol
17:05
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America
16:30
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area
16:23
Frosts expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan