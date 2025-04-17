Cabinet Chairman inspects progress of construction projects in Karakol

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the progress of construction projects in Karakol as part of his working visit to Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The apartments will be distributed among citizens on the waiting list for housing under the state program — in social, preferential and affordable mortgage areas. A mechanism for equity construction with the possibility of receiving housing out of turn is also envisaged.

First of all, Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the construction sites of mortgage housing in Karakol and Cholpon-Ata, implemented within the framework of Menin Uyum (My Home) program. The total number of apartments will be 5,112, and the construction in three stages will be completed by the end of 2028. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that this project is being implemented with the aim of providing citizens of Kyrgyzstan with affordable, high-quality and safe housing.

Then Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the construction of a brick factory in Jeti-Oguz district, which began in the spring of 2024 and is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2025. The total investment is $6.5 million. Once commissioned, the plant will be able to produce up to 200,000 bricks per day. It is expected that local residents will be provided with jobs.

The goal of the project is to meet the demand for construction materials in the region, reduce imports and ensure stable employment for the local population. This will also create opportunities to provide regional infrastructure projects with local products.

In addition, a meeting was held at the presidential representative office in the region within the framework of the project «Growth Points for 2025-2026 for Issyk-Kul Region». Its implementation will improve the region’s infrastructure, develop the business environment, improve the quality of life and, in general, will make a significant contribution to the social and economic development of the region.