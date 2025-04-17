05:12
USD 87.23
EUR 99.26
RUB 1.05
English

Cabinet Chairman inspects progress of construction projects in Karakol

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the progress of construction projects in Karakol as part of his working visit to Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

First of all, Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the construction sites of mortgage housing in Karakol and Cholpon-Ata, implemented within the framework of Menin Uyum (My Home) program. The total number of apartments will be 5,112, and the construction in three stages will be completed by the end of 2028. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that this project is being implemented with the aim of providing citizens of Kyrgyzstan with affordable, high-quality and safe housing.

The apartments will be distributed among citizens on the waiting list for housing under the state program — in social, preferential and affordable mortgage areas. A mechanism for equity construction with the possibility of receiving housing out of turn is also envisaged.

Then Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the construction of a brick factory in Jeti-Oguz district, which began in the spring of 2024 and is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2025. The total investment is $6.5 million. Once commissioned, the plant will be able to produce up to 200,000 bricks per day. It is expected that local residents will be provided with jobs.

The goal of the project is to meet the demand for construction materials in the region, reduce imports and ensure stable employment for the local population. This will also create opportunities to provide regional infrastructure projects with local products.

In addition, a meeting was held at the presidential representative office in the region within the framework of the project «Growth Points for 2025-2026 for Issyk-Kul Region». Its implementation will improve the region’s infrastructure, develop the business environment, improve the quality of life and, in general, will make a significant contribution to the social and economic development of the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/326436/
views: 434
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman gets acquainted with condition of objects in Tyup district
President Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Ihlas Holding
Cabinet Chairman reviews progress of construction projects in Kochkor district
Kindergarten, parking lot to be built in 12th microdistrict — Bishkek City Hall
Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area
Construction of combined-cycle power plant starts at Bishkek HPP-2
Construction of town for 60,000 people begins on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome
Construction of houses for resettlement of Dostuk residents starts in Batken
Ministry proposes to oblige developers to improve adjacent territories
Additional building to be constructed in Osh for school No. 49
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
17 April, Thursday
17:42
Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of Bishkek Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of...
17:18
Cabinet Chairman inspects progress of construction projects in Karakol
17:05
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America
16:30
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area
16:23
Frosts expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan