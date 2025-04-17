Fire breaks out in abandoned kindergarten in center of Bishkek

A fire broke out in an abandoned kindergarten building at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Gogol Street in Bishkek on April 16. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

After the fire was reported, one fire brigade was sent to the scene. The fire was completely extinguished. There are no casualties. The cause of the fire is being clarified.

A kindergarten for 300 children operated in the building many years ago. It was on the balance sheet of the garment factory named after 40 Years of October — Aigul JSC. After some time, it was illegally removed from the balance sheet and sold to private individuals.

According to residents of nearby houses, homeless people now live there.