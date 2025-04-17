Tax Service confiscates almost 2,000 packs of cigarettes in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic seized illegal tobacco products during a raid at Bereke market in Jalal-Abad. The press service of the department reported.
A total of 1,820 packs of tobacco products worth more than 200,000 soms were seized from one of the market outlets. The products did not have excise stamps or accompanying documents. The documents were drawn up and the materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.
The Tax Service calls on entrepreneurs not to sell tobacco products without excise stamps and to carefully check their authenticity and compliance.
Raids to detect illegal storage and sale of tobacco products are conducted on a regular basis throughout the country.