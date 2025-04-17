17:10
USD 87.42
EUR 99.39
RUB 1.06
English

Tax Service confiscates almost 2,000 packs of cigarettes in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic seized illegal tobacco products during a raid at Bereke market in Jalal-Abad. The press service of the department reported.

A total of 1,820 packs of tobacco products worth more than 200,000 soms were seized from one of the market outlets. The products did not have excise stamps or accompanying documents. The documents were drawn up and the materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

The State Tax Service reminds that a fine of 65,000 soms is provided for the sale of up to 1,000 units of cigarettes without excise stamps, and a prison sentence of up to five years is imposed for the sale of more than 1,000 units of cigarettes.

The Tax Service calls on entrepreneurs not to sell tobacco products without excise stamps and to carefully check their authenticity and compliance.

Raids to detect illegal storage and sale of tobacco products are conducted on a regular basis throughout the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/326416/
views: 137
Print
Related
Tax Service seizes 7,528 packs of contraband cigarettes at Jalal-Abad market
Economy Ministry proposes to ban import, transit and re-export of cigarettes
More than 176,000 packs of cigarettes seized from illegal circulation
Over 16,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps seized in shopping center
Ban on vape devices: Deputies approve bill in two readings at once
Fine for use of electronic cigarettes reduced to 10,000 soms
Illegal cigarette production workshop discovered in Kara-Suu district
Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized on Alamedin market
Counterfeit cigarettes found at Bereket Universal market
Over 3,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps seized in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
17 April, Thursday
17:05
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Counc...
16:30
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area
16:23
Frosts expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan
16:19
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
16:12
Tax Service confiscates almost 2,000 packs of cigarettes in Jalal-Abad