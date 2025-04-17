Tax Service confiscates almost 2,000 packs of cigarettes in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic seized illegal tobacco products during a raid at Bereke market in Jalal-Abad. The press service of the department reported.

A total of 1,820 packs of tobacco products worth more than 200,000 soms were seized from one of the market outlets. The products did not have excise stamps or accompanying documents. The documents were drawn up and the materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

The State Tax Service reminds that a fine of 65,000 soms is provided for the sale of up to 1,000 units of cigarettes without excise stamps, and a prison sentence of up to five years is imposed for the sale of more than 1,000 units of cigarettes.

The Tax Service calls on entrepreneurs not to sell tobacco products without excise stamps and to carefully check their authenticity and compliance.

Raids to detect illegal storage and sale of tobacco products are conducted on a regular basis throughout the country.