Center of Bishkek left without heating again

Heating and hot water supply is suspended on the central streets of Bishkek today, December 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, the following houses on Ibraimov Street will have no heating: 40, 42, 40/1, 42/1, on Bokonbaev Street — house 59, on Shopokov Street — houses 33, 35.

Municipal services will carry out works on replacement of the old section of the heat network and connecting it to the newly mounted heat network.

Bishkekteploset OJSC asks to take temporary inconveniences with understanding.