Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported on the condition of three citizens of the country injured in the plane crash in Aktau.

«According to the information received from employees of the medical institution of Kazakhstan, three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic — A.R.T., born in 2004, O.T.M., born in 1998, and D.E.D., born in 1988, are in the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital. According to preliminary data, at present, the health condition of A.R.T. is assessed as serious, the rest of the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic do not have any threats to life. They are provided with the necessary qualified medical care,» the statement says.

Employees of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan maintain constant contact with the relevant competent authorities of the republic.

The issue is under the control of the Foreign Ministry.

Recall, a passenger plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. According to preliminary data, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. The flight data recorder has already been found at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

According to the latest information, 38 people died. 29 people were hospitalized, including three children. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 11 victims are in serious condition.