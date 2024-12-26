12:03
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.87
English

Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported on the condition of three citizens of the country injured in the plane crash in Aktau.

«According to the information received from employees of the medical institution of Kazakhstan, three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic — A.R.T., born in 2004, O.T.M., born in 1998, and D.E.D., born in 1988, are in the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital. According to preliminary data, at present, the health condition of A.R.T. is assessed as serious, the rest of the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic do not have any threats to life. They are provided with the necessary qualified medical care,» the statement says.

Employees of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan maintain constant contact with the relevant competent authorities of the republic.

The issue is under the control of the Foreign Ministry.

Recall, a passenger plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. According to preliminary data, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. The flight data recorder has already been found at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

According to the latest information, 38 people died. 29 people were hospitalized, including three children. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 11 victims are in serious condition.
link: https://24.kg/english/315456/
views: 76
Print
Related
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Tokayev
MES: All citizens of Kyrgyzstan survived plane crash in Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Aktau: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan among survivors
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Ilham Aliyev over plane crash
Plane Crash in Aktau: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with over 70 people on board
Aircraft of Central Asian countries to be repaired in Kazakhstan's Aktau
Kyrgyzstan becomes key recipient of investments from Kazakhstan
Police looking for Kazakhstani who tried to illegally cross border
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
11:59
Center of Bishkek left without heating again Center of Bishkek left without heating again
11:48
Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition
11:21
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Informal CIS summit: Putin notes strengthening of international authority
11:08
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia