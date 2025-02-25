Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan

A meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in Astana. It was held as part of the official visit of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of optimizing processes on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border. In particular, the introduction of an electronic queue system for road carriers, designed to reduce waiting time and congestion, was discussed.

The parties touched upon the topic of simplifying cargo inspection procedures and the progress of work on opening additional checkpoints Kichi-Kapka — Besagash and Kamyshanovka — Ak-Suu.

Following the talks, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.