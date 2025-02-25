19:15
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan

A meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in Astana. It was held as part of the official visit of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of optimizing processes on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border. In particular, the introduction of an electronic queue system for road carriers, designed to reduce waiting time and congestion, was discussed.

The parties touched upon the topic of simplifying cargo inspection procedures and the progress of work on opening additional checkpoints Kichi-Kapka — Besagash and Kamyshanovka — Ak-Suu.

Following the talks, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/321073/
views: 148
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman discusses expansion of border checkpoints in Astana
Companies of Kazakhstan invested almost $49 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to sign cooperation plan for 2025-2027
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
Data on remittances between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan differ significantly
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan
Import of Kazakhstan’s coal to Kyrgyzstan halved
Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
25 February, Tuesday
18:06
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President...
17:31
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
17:22
New branch of Family Medicine Center No. 2 opened in Bishkek
17:10
Delegation of European Parliament arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:03
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upholds sentence against Temirov Live journalists