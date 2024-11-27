The 20th meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS member states was held in Moscow. It was attended by representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, in which he noted that meetings in such a format allow developing solutions aimed at protecting the Commonwealth countries from internal and external threats, building new forms and mechanisms of cooperation between intelligence services.

«It is necessary to prevent destabilization of the situation both in the CIS and in neighboring regions, and for this purpose, as before, to detect any negative trends and potential threats to collective security, to forecast their development, to exchange information and work experience,» the statement reads.

The heads of the CIS security services summed up the results of cooperation in the Commonwealth format, discussed topical issues and prospects of cooperation to ensure security in the context of attempts by the West to destabilize the situation in the CIS.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized in his speech that the situation in the world remains extremely tense due to the persistent attempts of the collective West, led by the United States, to preserve the remnants of its former dominance.