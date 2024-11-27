11:48
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions

The 20th meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS member states was held in Moscow. It was attended by representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, in which he noted that meetings in such a format allow developing solutions aimed at protecting the Commonwealth countries from internal and external threats, building new forms and mechanisms of cooperation between intelligence services.

«It is necessary to prevent destabilization of the situation both in the CIS and in neighboring regions, and for this purpose, as before, to detect any negative trends and potential threats to collective security, to forecast their development, to exchange information and work experience,» the statement reads.

The heads of the CIS security services summed up the results of cooperation in the Commonwealth format, discussed topical issues and prospects of cooperation to ensure security in the context of attempts by the West to destabilize the situation in the CIS.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized in his speech that the situation in the world remains extremely tense due to the persistent attempts of the collective West, led by the United States, to preserve the remnants of its former dominance.
link: https://24.kg/english/312358/
views: 128
Print
Related
CIS discusses preparations for anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak on the phone — Washington Post
CIS countries to develop concept of military cooperation until 2030
Retail trade turnover in CIS countries increases by 8 percent on average
Putin names one of most important components of partnership with Kyrgyzstan
Armenia refuses to sign statements of Council of CIS Foreign Ministers
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow for working visit
First Open Children's Delphic Games of CIS countries start in Bishkek
Vladimir Putin awards Akylbek Japarov with Order of Friendship
Kremlin spokesman announces CIS informal summit on eve of Victory Day
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
11:35
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024 Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 bill...
11:14
Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire
10:58
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
10:38
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
10:29
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season