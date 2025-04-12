Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers held in Almaty

The 8th meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers has ended in Almaty.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the multifaceted interaction of the six states based on the proximity or complete coincidence of approaches to key issues of cooperation, regional and global security was highly praised at the event. The prospects for partnership in the six-party format in the trade and industrial sphere, green economy, water conservation, transport and logistics connectivity were discussed based on the initiatives and proposals put forward during the Russia-Central Asia summit in Astana in 2022.

A traditional exchange of views took place on increasing interaction in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda, including security issues in the Central Asian region and Russia, in view of the continuing terrorist, extremist and drug threats.

Particular attention was paid to explanations to Central Asian partners in connection with the introduction of measures to prevent illegal migration into Russian legislation.

Sergei Lavrov informed his colleagues about the situation around Ukraine and the progress of the negotiation process between Russia and the United States.

At a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers, an annual forum of Commonwealth volunteers was established. The goal of the forum, the initiative for which was put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to develop the international youth volunteer movement. Kazakhstan is ready to host the first forum in 2026.

Cities of Labor Glory of 1941-1945 will be established in the CIS countries.

Kazakhstan proposed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as the first observer in the CIS.

In addition, Kazakhstan's proposal to launch a new cooperation format, CIS +, is being worked out.

The CIS Foreign Ministers approved a draft program to strengthen security at external borders for 2026-2030.

The next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers will be held on October 9 in Dushanbe.