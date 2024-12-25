16:22
Plane Crash in Aktau: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board

There were also citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board of the plane that crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Tengrinews reports.

«According to our information, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 citizens of Russia, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, and 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board. According to preliminary information, 25 passengers survived, they all are in serious condition,» the media outlet reports.

Passenger plane crashed near the Kazakhstan’s city of Aktau today, December 25. According to preliminary information, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. Rescuers are working at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency that they are currently clarifying information about the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who could have been on board the aircraft. The ministry promised to provide full information later.
link: https://24.kg/english/315370/
views: 172
