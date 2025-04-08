15:09
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek

An international professional boxing tournament will be held in the Sports Palace in Bishkek on May 16-17. The President of the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu, Shailoobek Atazov, reported.

The best professional boxers from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Hungary, Mongolia and African countries will take part in the competition. The sporting event will be held according to international rules approved by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The organizer of the international tournament is the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu, created in 2023.

On the initiative of Kyrgyz Boksu, together with the Professional Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan under the auspices of Turksoy and the WBC, an annual international boxing competition among young men was held for the first time in 2024. The Kyrgyz won a gold medal at this competition.

Representatives of the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu note that they set themselves the task of popularizing boxing, emphasizing that fans of this sport should use their skills only for noble purposes and in the interests of the homeland.
link: https://24.kg/english/325259/
views: 74
Print
Related
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win three medals at Youth World Cup
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at International Tournament in Russia
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Spain
Kyrgyzstani Arvaz Akhmadi named best Asian boxer among juniors in 2024
Boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu awarded Order of Manas III degree
Kyrgyzfilm plans to shoot film about boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu
International Boxing Association awards Munarbek Seyitbek uulu $50,000
Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of national boxing team
Boxing champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Sadyr Japarov presents boxer Dmitry Bivol with Rolls-Royce
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
15:06
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading acro...
14:59
Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district
14:52
International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek
14:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan comments on ban on niqabs
14:16
Who is not eligible for amnesty: List of crimes expanded in Kyrgyzstan