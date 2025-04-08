International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek

An international professional boxing tournament will be held in the Sports Palace in Bishkek on May 16-17. The President of the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu, Shailoobek Atazov, reported.

The best professional boxers from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Hungary, Mongolia and African countries will take part in the competition. The sporting event will be held according to international rules approved by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The organizer of the international tournament is the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu, created in 2023.

On the initiative of Kyrgyz Boksu, together with the Professional Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan under the auspices of Turksoy and the WBC, an annual international boxing competition among young men was held for the first time in 2024. The Kyrgyz won a gold medal at this competition.

Representatives of the Professional Boxing League Kyrgyz Boksu note that they set themselves the task of popularizing boxing, emphasizing that fans of this sport should use their skills only for noble purposes and in the interests of the homeland.