Nurdan Oruntaev tells about construction of Zhyrgalan village

As part of the project on construction of Zhyrgalan tourist village in Issyk-Kul region, a contract was signed with Kyrgyz Courchevel in July 2024. The head of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the first stage of construction has been completed, and development of a draft design for the second has begun. Construction of the largest ski resort in Central Asia and the CIS — Uch Choku (Three Peaks) will begin in Ak-Suu district in 2025.

In June, the then head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed a resolution on the establishment of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Courchevel under the Presidential Affairs Department. The project provides for the construction of ski trails with a total length of about 200 kilometers on the mountain peaks in Zhyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region. It was reported that the three peaks would be connected by 20 kilometers of new roads. At least 1,600 hectares of land were transferred to the state enterprise.

The enterprise was named Kyrgyz Courchevel because it was initially assumed that the project would be implemented by the French company Société des Trois Vallées (S3V), one of the first operators of the world-famous Courchevel resort. At that time, it was reported that the investment in the project would amount to €165 million.

Later, on December 13, at a meeting of Ata-Zhurt parliamentary faction, the then Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev informed that the ski project Three Peaks would be implemented at the expense of budget funds. He noted that the project had already begun, money was provided in the budget, and the first stage of the project would be completed within three years.