Additional building to be constructed in Osh for school No. 49

An additional building will be constructed in Osh for school No. 49 for 46 million soms. The corresponding request for tender has been posted on the state procurement portal.

It is planned to construct an additional building for school No. 49, located in Amir-Temur municipal area.

The Capital Construction Department of the City Hall has announced a tender for construction work. The estimated project cost is 46.7 million soms. It is financed within the framework of state capital construction.

According to the technical documentation, the building will comply with the state construction codes and design requirements.

The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the tender is March 10, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/320891/
