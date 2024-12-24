16:06
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renovation of capital

The Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, supported the initiative on renovation of the capital on December 23 during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget.

According to him, large sums of money are spent on renovation of old buildings.

«Therefore, renovation work should be done. I support the policy of the State Construction Agency. They, of course, explained their initiative: all this with the consent of the apartment owners. Only then something should be done,» the head of the capital’s municipality said.

Vice Speaker of the Parliament Nurbek Sydygaliev spoke out against renovation.

«I do not share your opinion. It is wrong to build new houses in Bishkek. If there is free land, then provide it in Issyk-Ata or Sokuluk. Let them build there. Do they want to increase traffic jams in the center? If three-story buildings are demolished, then high-rises will take their place, where the population will triple. They will create traffic jams. I ask you, do not give consent to construction of multi-storey buildings there. After all, the heating and power plant’s capacity will not be enough. Bishkek can’t host everyone,» he said.

The mayor responded that the capital’s municipality is ready to provide new land on the outskirts of the city.
link: https://24.kg/english/315251/
views: 32
Print
Related
State Construction Agency tells about renovation program
Second stage of National Cardiology Center renovation to cost 246 million soms
Buildings of National Cardiology and Therapy Center to be renovated
Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled
Aigul Japarova attends opening of renovated school in Santash village
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects renovation of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Renovated State Historical Museum to open in March
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
15:59
Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renovation of capital Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renova...
15:44
Death of girl at dentist's: Court sentences doctors
15:24
Fines for corruption cancelled: Committee approves draft law of SCNS
14:14
Two-story house burns down in Bishkek
14:11
Residential complex opened on site of prison colony 47 in Bishkek