Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renovation of capital

The Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, supported the initiative on renovation of the capital on December 23 during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget.

According to him, large sums of money are spent on renovation of old buildings.

«Therefore, renovation work should be done. I support the policy of the State Construction Agency. They, of course, explained their initiative: all this with the consent of the apartment owners. Only then something should be done,» the head of the capital’s municipality said.

Vice Speaker of the Parliament Nurbek Sydygaliev spoke out against renovation.

«I do not share your opinion. It is wrong to build new houses in Bishkek. If there is free land, then provide it in Issyk-Ata or Sokuluk. Let them build there. Do they want to increase traffic jams in the center? If three-story buildings are demolished, then high-rises will take their place, where the population will triple. They will create traffic jams. I ask you, do not give consent to construction of multi-storey buildings there. After all, the heating and power plant’s capacity will not be enough. Bishkek can’t host everyone,» he said.

The mayor responded that the capital’s municipality is ready to provide new land on the outskirts of the city.