Large meeting hall in Zhogorku Kenesh to be renovated

The large meeting hall will be renovated in Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan). The press service of the Parliament reported.

Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu was informed about the upcoming renovation work in the Zhogorku Kenesh building. As noted, this year it is planned to digitalize the large meeting hall and equip it with modern technology.

The speaker recalled that in 2023 a special agreement was signed with Korea to strengthen the technical base of the Parliament. As part of the project, the large meeting hall will be reconstructed and equipped with the latest modern technology, which will contribute to the digitalization of legislative activity.

In addition, this year it is planned to renew the paving stones around the historic building known as the «White House». Work will also be carried out to improve it and plant new trees.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that the «White House» is not just an important administrative building, but also a symbol of country’s independence, so it is necessary that the adjacent territory meets the proper level, since this place attracts the attention of guests of the capital and foreign tourists.

The «White House» was put into operation in 1984. Its total area is 4.5 hectares. The last time the large meeting room was overhauled was in 2010.
