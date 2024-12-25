14:52
Nurdan Oruntaev: Construction companies unanimously support renovation

All construction companies support the renovation project. The head of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, there are already companies that are building multi-story buildings on the site of old ones.

«Since there is no law regulating this process yet, there are no specific proposals from construction companies. But I can say on their behalf that they support the renovation project. Neighboring countries have already done this. This is the requirement of the time,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.

Recall, the head of the State Construction Agency first spoke about renovation at the end of November, announcing the demolition of Stalin-era and Khrushchev-era buildings in Bishkek. According to him, houses built in the USSR are designed to last 50-70 years. And since there is no manager in Kyrgyzstan who would monitor the quality of the houses, they become unusable. Some, the official said, have no foundation at all, and the state cannot risk the lives of people who live in such houses.

Then Nurdan Oruntayev admitted that the renovation project is still just words. But he said that the buildings without foundations will be demolished first of all. High-tech objects will be built in their place.
link: https://24.kg/english/315357/
views: 133
