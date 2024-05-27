10:58
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Buildings of National Cardiology and Therapy Center to be renovated

The buildings of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy in Bishkek will be completely renovated. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the competition was announced by the Chui Regional Department of Capital Construction of the Department of Housing and Civil Construction under the State Construction Committee.

The renovation will be carried out in several stages. At the first stage it is planned to spend 214,704,813 soms.

It is noted that the main building (five-story building), nephrology building (three-story building), catering unit (two-story unit), therapeutic building (three-story building) and clinic (five-story building), as well as pumping stations, elevators and checkpoints will be renovated.
link: https://24.kg/english/295055/
views: 132
Print
Related
Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled
Modern equipment handed over to National Cardiology Center in Bishkek
National Center of Cardiology receives new equipment for 6.6 million soms
Japan hands over mobile tomography scanner to National Cardiology Center
Aigul Japarova attends opening of renovated school in Santash village
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects renovation of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Omurbek Tekebayev taken to Cardiology Center for examination
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized in National Cardiology Center
Omurbek Tekebayev to be brought to Cardiology Center today
Popular
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev
Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project
27 May, Monday
10:50
Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional football tournament Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional footbal...
10:42
Small Kyrgyz epic “Er-Toshtuk” translated into Ukrainian
10:15
More than 3,000 violations of migration regime detected in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
10:07
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of Asman city will start in about 10 days
10:01
Buildings of National Cardiology and Therapy Center to be renovated
26 May, Sunday
13:00
I got into car accident on the first day - impressions of Wail about Bishkek
25 May, Saturday
16:55
Topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Bishkek
15:02
Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presidential lyceum