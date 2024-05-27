Buildings of National Cardiology and Therapy Center to be renovated

The buildings of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy in Bishkek will be completely renovated. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the competition was announced by the Chui Regional Department of Capital Construction of the Department of Housing and Civil Construction under the State Construction Committee.

The renovation will be carried out in several stages. At the first stage it is planned to spend 214,704,813 soms.

It is noted that the main building (five-story building), nephrology building (three-story building), catering unit (two-story unit), therapeutic building (three-story building) and clinic (five-story building), as well as pumping stations, elevators and checkpoints will be renovated.