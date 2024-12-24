Aircraft of Central Asian countries to be repaired in Kazakhstan's Aktau

Airplanes of Central Asian countries will be repaired in Kazakhstan’s Aktau. The Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev announced in Majilis.

According to him, a center for maintenance and repair of aircrafts will be opened at Aktau airport. The repair and training base, according to the official, is planned to be built by Turkish companies YDA, Turkish Technic and ASFAT.

«The maintenance center will service civil and military aircraft of Kazakhstan, Russia and Central Asian countries. 411 passenger civil aviation aircraft of our state, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» he said.

According to Marat Karabayev, Aktau airport is a promising multimodal aviation hub. «Its main advantage is accessibility for all types of transport and proximity to Europe — just a 3-hour flight,» he reminded.

As a result of modernization, the cargo capacity of the airport will increase to 200,000 tons per year, and the annual turnover will be 520 billion tenge, Marat Karabayev promised.

In April 2024, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting was attended by Huseyin Arslan, chairman of the board of YDA Holding, a group of construction companies. Earlier, YDA built Turkestan International Airport.