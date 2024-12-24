11:33
China's trade turnover with Central Asia increased by 5.9 percent — PRC Customs

China’s trade turnover with Central Asia increased by 5.9 percent. The General Administration of Customs of the PRC provided the data for the first 11 months of 2024.

According to the agency, China’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries from January to November reached $85.58 billion.

China’s trade with Kazakhstan increased by 8.7 percent, with Kyrgyzstan — by 11 percent, with Turkmenistan — by 0.4 percent.

Trade turnover with Uzbekistan fell by 3.3 percent (to $12.34 billion), with Tajikistan — by 1.6 percent (to $3.55 billion).

Imports from Central Asian countries to China increased by 7 percent (to $27.3 billion).
