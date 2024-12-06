15:20
Convicted of staging riots activist Melis Aspekov goes on hunger strike

Melis Aspekov, convicted of staging riots and currently in prison, has gone on a hunger strike, his social media account reports.

It is alleged that Melis Aspekov has been in punishment cell for 37 days and this is torture. The hunger strike was announced in protest.

As noted, Melis Aspekov is being held «in a cold, dirty, cramped and unsanitary room.»

Earlier, the convict had shared video recordings, in which he spoke frankly about various events, including political ones. President Sadyr Japarov responded and called Aspekov a «barking dog.»

On March 23, 2022, the activist was sentenced to seven years in a general regime prison colony. He was accused of extortion and fraud. Disagreeing with the verdict, Melis Aspekov appealed it to the Bishkek City Court. By the decision of the judicial panel on July 5, 2023, the sentence of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld, but the term of imprisonment was reduced by one year, and the final sentence was six years in prison.

In May last year, the activist had been released under the Presidential Decree «On pardoning convicts». However, in September, he was again taken into custody for two months on charges of preparing and organizing mass riots. Melis Aspekov was placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court.

In March 2024, the Pervomaisky District Court decided to sentence the activist to seven years in prison. The court found him guilty of staging mass riots.
