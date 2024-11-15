23:33
Social Democrats leader Temirlan Sultanbekov goes on hunger strike

Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike, which he declared immediately after he was detained by law enforcement agencies on November 13. Kadyrbek Atambayev, a member of the Social Democrats party, posted on Facebook citing his lawyers.

According to him, Temirlan Sultanbekov is protesting «because of the lawlessness and chaos that is being perpetrated against him.»

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils, which will be held on November 17, 2024.

The police told 24.kg news agency that a total of 10 party members were summoned for questioning. Leader of Social Democrats Temirlan Sultambekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The day before, the Social Democrats party was removed from the elections to the Bishkek City Council due to the initiation of a criminal case on vote-buying.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.
