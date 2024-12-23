11:20
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

Uzbekistan completes negotiations with USA on accession to WTO

Uzbekistan has finally completed negotiations with the United States on accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The parties signed a corresponding protocol in Washington. The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai reported.

«The United States is pleased to announce the completion of bilateral market access negotiations on goods and services with Uzbekistan as part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to accede to the WTO. Uzbekistan applied for WTO accession in 1994 and began actively working toward WTO accession in 2020,» she noted.

Katherine Tai stressed that Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to advance negotiations has resulted in significant progress during the past two years, including the successful conclusion of the bilateral agreement.

Earlier, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the WTO, Azizbek Urunov, noted that bilateral discussions on the issue of Washington’s support in obtaining membership in the organization lasted 14 months.
link: https://24.kg/english/315025/
views: 187
Print
Related
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Duishonkul Chotonov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Uzbekistan will join Eurasian Development Bank — Nikolai Podguzov
31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Popular
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
23 December, Monday
11:05
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits...
10:51
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan go on hunger strike, Penitentiary Service denies
10:39
Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion
10:23
Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city
10:05
Kyrgyzstan’s company to supply drinking water to Uzbekistan
21 December, Saturday
15:43
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
15:40
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe