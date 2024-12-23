Uzbekistan completes negotiations with USA on accession to WTO

Uzbekistan has finally completed negotiations with the United States on accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The parties signed a corresponding protocol in Washington. The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai reported.

«The United States is pleased to announce the completion of bilateral market access negotiations on goods and services with Uzbekistan as part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to accede to the WTO. Uzbekistan applied for WTO accession in 1994 and began actively working toward WTO accession in 2020,» she noted.

Katherine Tai stressed that Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to advance negotiations has resulted in significant progress during the past two years, including the successful conclusion of the bilateral agreement.

Earlier, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the WTO, Azizbek Urunov, noted that bilateral discussions on the issue of Washington’s support in obtaining membership in the organization lasted 14 months.