10:53
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

People's Kurultai forms working group to initiate bills

The Chairman of the People’s Kurultai of Kyrgyzstan Myktybek Abdyldaev announced creation of a working group, which in the future will initiate bills and submit them to the Parliament for consideration.

The head of the National Council recalled that the People’s Kurultai has the right of legislative initiative.

The working group includes:

  • Former deputy of the Parliament Myktybek Abdyldaev;
  • Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic Cholponkul Arabaev;
  • Former head of At-Bashi district Bolot Isaev;
  • Doctor of Historical Sciences Abdrakhman Alymbaev;
  • Doctor of Law Urmat Amanaliev;
  • Doctor of Law Bolot Toktobaev;
  • Leader of Kyrk Choro movement Zamir Kochorbaev;
  • Eldarbek Sharshenbek uulu (from the secretariat of the People’s Kurultai).

The list voiced by Myktybek Abdyldaev also included presidential adviser Bekbosun Borubashov. However, Sadyr Japarov asked to exclude him in order to avoid accusations of ties to the working group and not to create the impression that the head of state is promoting his bills through the People’s Kurultai.

The third People’s Kurultai is held in Bishkek with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.

The forum is attended by 700 delegates from all over the country, the speaker of the Parliament, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and his deputies, heads of ministries, departments and other organizations. According to the press service of the head of state, more than 100 media representatives have been accredited to cover the event.

The Kurultai is being broadcast live on NTRK, national and regional TV channels, as well as on social media. The Kurultai will end its work on December 21.
link: https://24.kg/english/314964/
views: 151
Print
Related
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai
Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir
Greek, German, Czech: What nationalities participate in People's Kurultai
Third People's Kurultai starts its work in Bishkek
Kurultai 2024: Delegates from all regions of country elected in Kyrgyzstan
Delegates to Kurultai from among Kyrgyzstanis to be determined in Russia
President instructs to ensure quality preparation for People's Kurultai
People's Kurultai delegates ask to establish National Council
President sets date of third People's Kurultai
Activists to hold transport kurultai in Bishkek
Popular
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explained why he dismissed Akylbek Japarov Sadyr Japarov explained why he dismissed Akylbek Japarov
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted
21 December, Saturday
10:11
Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in Central Asia in introduction of QR payments Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in Central Asia in in...
10:05
Women's futsal team of Kyrgyzstan to play matches with Uzbekistan
09:59
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Investment agreement signed
09:49
National Bank, IPC plan to increase speed of payments via QR code
09:38
Kyrgyzstan still leads in EAEU in cargo, passenger transportation growth
20 December, Friday
16:58
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
16:30
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai