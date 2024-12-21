People's Kurultai forms working group to initiate bills

The Chairman of the People’s Kurultai of Kyrgyzstan Myktybek Abdyldaev announced creation of a working group, which in the future will initiate bills and submit them to the Parliament for consideration.

The head of the National Council recalled that the People’s Kurultai has the right of legislative initiative.

The working group includes:

Former deputy of the Parliament Myktybek Abdyldaev;

Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic Cholponkul Arabaev;

Former head of At-Bashi district Bolot Isaev;

Doctor of Historical Sciences Abdrakhman Alymbaev;

Doctor of Law Urmat Amanaliev;

Doctor of Law Bolot Toktobaev;

Leader of Kyrk Choro movement Zamir Kochorbaev;

Eldarbek Sharshenbek uulu (from the secretariat of the People’s Kurultai).

The list voiced by Myktybek Abdyldaev also included presidential adviser Bekbosun Borubashov. However, Sadyr Japarov asked to exclude him in order to avoid accusations of ties to the working group and not to create the impression that the head of state is promoting his bills through the People’s Kurultai.

The third People’s Kurultai is held in Bishkek with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.

The forum is attended by 700 delegates from all over the country, the speaker of the Parliament, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and his deputies, heads of ministries, departments and other organizations. According to the press service of the head of state, more than 100 media representatives have been accredited to cover the event.

The Kurultai is being broadcast live on NTRK, national and regional TV channels, as well as on social media. The Kurultai will end its work on December 21.