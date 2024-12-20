16:43
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai

«The concept of gender equality, which came to us from foreign countries, is damaging our family values,» Zhenishbek Duishobaev, one of the delegates of the third People’s Kurultai in Kyrgyzstan, said.

According to him, spouses influenced by these foreign values get divorced, and families do not want to have many children.
«These values turn our children against us. Everyone demands to protect their rights, but forgets about their responsibilities. Because of this, the number of Kyrgyz is not growing. Pay attention to this before it is too late. If you need help on this issue, I am ready to provide assistance,» he said.

It is worth noting that according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, compiled by the World Economic Forum, Kyrgyzstan ranks 93rd out of 156 countries in terms of gender equality. The report highlights that the most significant issues in Kyrgyzstan are related to education, healthcare, economic participation, and opportunities.

According to the National Statistical Committee, women make up approximately 50 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population. However, they are more likely to face violations of their rights at the domestic level, violence in the family and at work, as well as insufficient participation in political life, which is largely due to the lower activity of women themselves during politically active periods in the country.

It should be noted that gender inequality in Kyrgyzstan, as in other countries, varies depending on the region, ethnicity, and other factors.

Many individuals working on gender issues often associate inequality problems with traditional values and try to change them.
link: https://24.kg/english/314930/
views: 56
Print
Related
Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir
Greek, German, Czech: What nationalities participate in People's Kurultai
Third People's Kurultai starts its work in Bishkek
Kurultai 2024: Delegates from all regions of country elected in Kyrgyzstan
Speaker of Parliament proposes to cancel quotas for women in elections
Delegates to Kurultai from among Kyrgyzstanis to be determined in Russia
President instructs to ensure quality preparation for People's Kurultai
People's Kurultai delegates ask to establish National Council
President sets date of third People's Kurultai
Activists to hold transport kurultai in Bishkek
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
16:30
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people...
16:20
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
16:07
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23
16:02
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters
15:49
Japarov instructs Labor Ministry to come up with measures to increase population