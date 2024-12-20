Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai

«The concept of gender equality, which came to us from foreign countries, is damaging our family values,» Zhenishbek Duishobaev, one of the delegates of the third People’s Kurultai in Kyrgyzstan, said.

According to him, spouses influenced by these foreign values get divorced, and families do not want to have many children.

«These values turn our children against us. Everyone demands to protect their rights, but forgets about their responsibilities. Because of this, the number of Kyrgyz is not growing. Pay attention to this before it is too late. If you need help on this issue, I am ready to provide assistance,» he said.

It is worth noting that according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, compiled by the World Economic Forum, Kyrgyzstan ranks 93rd out of 156 countries in terms of gender equality. The report highlights that the most significant issues in Kyrgyzstan are related to education, healthcare, economic participation, and opportunities.

According to the National Statistical Committee, women make up approximately 50 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population. However, they are more likely to face violations of their rights at the domestic level, violence in the family and at work, as well as insufficient participation in political life, which is largely due to the lower activity of women themselves during politically active periods in the country.

It should be noted that gender inequality in Kyrgyzstan, as in other countries, varies depending on the region, ethnicity, and other factors.

Many individuals working on gender issues often associate inequality problems with traditional values and try to change them.