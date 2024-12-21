President: Over time, delegates to People's Kurultai will be elected for 3 years

President Sadyr Japarov commented on the delegates’ request to be given the right to amend laws at the third People’s Kurultai.

According to him, over time, the authorities will give delegates some rights.

«When the first kurultai was held, it was a complete mess. Many cursed the chairman. After that, some of the delegates of the first kurultai asked for offices in the aiyl okmotu, since they spoke. Some of them will ask for a car later,» the head of state said.

He recalled the party government.

«We had a party government. This does not suit us, since neither the people nor the parliament are ready. Other countries went down this path 50-100 years ago. Deputies will not let me lie, seats were bought for a lot of money. As for the kurultai, over time, perhaps, we will make it so that delegates are elected for three years,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.