People's Kurultai cost Kyrgyzstan 39 million soms in 2024

A permanent body was formed at the end of December 2023 by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers — Secretariat of the People’s Kurultai, which includes seven employees.

The explanatory note of the Ministry of Finance to the draft republican budget for 2024 states that 8.9 million soms were allocated for the implementation of the institution’s main functions.

In addition, last year, 30,672.3 million were spent on the preparation and holding of the third People’s Kurultai in Bishkek.

As a result, the People’s Kurultai in 2024 cost the republican budget 39,500 million soms.
