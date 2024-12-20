15:12
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir

At the third People’s Kurultai, a delegate from Nooken and Bazar-Korgon districts of Jalal-Abad region, Rakhmanzhan Zholdoshev, asked the president to build a reservoir.

He noted that Kara-Unkur River flows through Bazar-Korgon district. About 750-800 million cubic meters of water flow through it every year.

«When we do not use this water, it goes to Uzbekistan. Therefore, I propose to block Zhaz-Kechuu River, which flows into Kara-Unkur River, and build a reservoir. There is already a feasibility study for this project. We submitted it to the Water Resources Service,» Rakhmanzhan Zholdoshev said.

He noted that the construction of the reservoir will help develop land in Nooken, Bazar-Korgon and Suzak districts, ensure food security, develop the fisheries industry and resolve clean water issues.

The third People’s Kurultai is held in Bishkek. It is attended by 698 delegates, including representatives of labor migrants abroad and ethnic communities. On behalf of the head of state, a gift was presented to the oldest delegate, Ulukbek Ergeshev, who is 98 years old.
link: https://24.kg/english/314900/
views: 105
Print
Related
Greek, German, Czech: What nationalities participate in People's Kurultai
Third People's Kurultai starts its work in Bishkek
Kurultai 2024: Delegates from all regions of country elected in Kyrgyzstan
Delegates to Kurultai from among Kyrgyzstanis to be determined in Russia
President instructs to ensure quality preparation for People's Kurultai
People's Kurultai delegates ask to establish National Council
President sets date of third People's Kurultai
Activists to hold transport kurultai in Bishkek
Lack of irrigation water: Three reservoirs planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Kurultai delegates demand to protect honor and dignity of teachers
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
14:39
Kyrgyzstan approves National Football Development Program until 2034 Kyrgyzstan approves National Football Development Progr...
14:31
Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir
14:26
President calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to humiliate teachers and doctors
14:19
Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan names reasons for power outages
14:07
Bride kidnapping in Vasilyevka: Two suspects detained