Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir

At the third People’s Kurultai, a delegate from Nooken and Bazar-Korgon districts of Jalal-Abad region, Rakhmanzhan Zholdoshev, asked the president to build a reservoir.

He noted that Kara-Unkur River flows through Bazar-Korgon district. About 750-800 million cubic meters of water flow through it every year.

«When we do not use this water, it goes to Uzbekistan. Therefore, I propose to block Zhaz-Kechuu River, which flows into Kara-Unkur River, and build a reservoir. There is already a feasibility study for this project. We submitted it to the Water Resources Service,» Rakhmanzhan Zholdoshev said.

He noted that the construction of the reservoir will help develop land in Nooken, Bazar-Korgon and Suzak districts, ensure food security, develop the fisheries industry and resolve clean water issues.

The third People’s Kurultai is held in Bishkek. It is attended by 698 delegates, including representatives of labor migrants abroad and ethnic communities. On behalf of the head of state, a gift was presented to the oldest delegate, Ulukbek Ergeshev, who is 98 years old.