Greek, German, Czech: What nationalities participate in People's Kurultai

The third People’s Kurultai is taking place today, December 20, in Bishkek with participation of 698 delegates.
It is reported that 539 of them are men and 161 are women. The oldest participant is 98 years old. He was presented with a gift on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov.

In addition, there are representatives of other nationalities among the delegates—61 people in total. They include an Azerbaijani, a Korean, a Greek, a German, a Dargin, a Czech, and a Pole.

It is worth noting that members of the Parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the presidential administration were also invited to the forum. President Sadyr Japarov is expected to deliver a speech later today.

The work of the kurultai is covered by more than 100 accredited media representatives.

The live broadcast of the event started at 10 a.m. on state and regional TV channels, as well as on social media.
