16:43
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters

As of December 20, the water level in Toktogul reservoir reached 11.802 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations company provided such data.

The average daily water inflow is 183 cubic meters per second, and the outflow is 828 cubic meters. For comparison: a year ago on the same date, the inflow was slightly higher — 185 cubic meters per second, and the outflow was noticeably less — 635 cubic meters.

The volume of water compared to last year increased by 1 billion cubic meters: then the figure was 10.794 billion cubic meters.

The difference in daily inflow for the year amounted to 2 cubic meters per second, and in outflow — 193 cubic meters per second.

If the water level at Toktogul hydropower station drops to the critical level of 6.5 billion cubic meters, the station will stop generating electricity. This will affect the entire country, since the hydropower station provides about 40 percent of all electricity in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, a shortage of electricity may occur, which will lead to power outages, hampering the work of enterprises and infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/314920/
views: 95
Print
Related
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12,852 billion cubic meters
Climate change: Caspian Sea water level could drop by 18 meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.103 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.152 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.15 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 12 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 12.5 billion m3 by heating season
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 11 billion cubic meters
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
16:30
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people...
16:20
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
16:07
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23
16:02
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters
15:49
Japarov instructs Labor Ministry to come up with measures to increase population