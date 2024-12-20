President promises to protect business from pressure by law enforcement agencies

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, promised to protect business from illegal inspections.

He stated that all efforts of the state are aimed at creating conditions under which every Kyrgyzstani can live with dignity, develop their business and stay close to their family in their native land.

«Support for all types of entrepreneurship, especially small and medium-sized businesses, is one of our main priorities. It is this area that opens the way to sustainable development of the country and improving the living conditions of citizens,» the head of state noted.

At the moment, the share of small and medium businesses in GDP is 40.5 percent. Sadyr Japarov outlined an ambitious goal — to increase this figure to more than 50 percent in the medium term.

He emphasized the need to protect law-abiding entrepreneurs.

«The activities of entrepreneurs should not be subject to illegal interference by law enforcement agencies. If individual employees try to exert pressure, your appeals to me will never be left without answer. I guarantee this,» the President said.

He gave a number of instructions to support entrepreneurs:

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce should develop measures, including preferential lending to small and medium-sized businesses;

The banking sector should reconsider its approach to lending, focusing on promising business models, and not just on collateral;

Accelerate the digitalization of banking services to reduce costs and simplify work with entrepreneurs;

The National Bank, together with the Ministry of Economy, should modernize the financial system to focus on the needs of business.

«Banks should become not just creditors, but investors supporting promising projects. We will provide long-term loans and the necessary resources for the growth of entrepreneurs,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed confidence that such measures will not only strengthen the economy, but also create new jobs, ensuring a decent future for every citizen of Kyrgyzstan.