President proposes to punish for obstructing work of business

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov initiated a draft law «On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of protecting the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.» The press service of the head of state reported.

The concept of the draft law is aimed at strengthening the protection of entrepreneurs and investors carrying out economic activities in Kyrgyzstan. The bill proposes to make appropriate changes to the Criminal Code, the Code of Offenses and the Criminal Procedure Code.

It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with a new Article 338 (1), which provides for liability for obstructing legal business activities.

In addition, in connection with the increased responsibility for obstructing legitimate business activities, it is proposed to increase the amount of the fine provided for in Article 436 of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan from 10,000 to 15,000 soms.

At the same time, in order to protect entrepreneurs from the unjustified application of a preventive measure in the form of detention, it is proposed in the bill to use alternative preventive measures against entrepreneurs (electronic surveillance, bail, house arrest) provided for by the Criminal Procedure Code.