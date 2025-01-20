Business club of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to be opened in Almaty

A business club of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs is to be opened in Almaty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, Consul General Zhenishbek Asankulov held a meeting with representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora living in the city. He told about the achievements in the social and economic development of Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2024, about the work done and prospects.

The issues of opening a trading house in Almaty, formation of a business club of domestic entrepreneurs working in the consular district, strict compliance with the legislation of the host country, counteracting the involvement of Kyrgyzstanis in extremist and terrorist crimes, measures to prevent drug crimes and improving the financial literacy of labor migrants were discussed.