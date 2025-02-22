Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with representatives of the business community in the format of a business breakfast. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

About 60 entrepreneurs and representatives of business associations participated in the meeting.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that it was an excellent opportunity to openly discuss current issues, exchange ideas and find joint solutions for the further development of the economy and improvement of the business climate in the country.

«One of the Cabinet’s top priorities is to create favorable conditions for domestic and foreign investors and support businesses. Such meetings with the business community will be held quarterly. This will help maintain an effective dialogue between government agencies and business circles to address pressing issues,» he said.

During the meeting, participants discussed key topics, related to improving the business environment, supporting entrepreneurship, attracting investments, and reducing administrative barriers.

Entrepreneurs shared their proposals and vision for the development of key sectors of the economy.

Following the meeting, relevant instructions will be given to the appropriate government bodies.