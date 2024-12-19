Kyrgyzstan increased electricity generation at small HPPs in 2024

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told about the indicators in the energy sector for 2024. According to him, the country exceeded the planned indicators on hydropower and small hydroelectric power plants. He announced this at a briefing in Bishkek.

Electricity generation in 2024 amounted to 12.8 billion kilowatt-hours at hydropower plants, 1.8 billion — at heating and power plants, and 250 million kilowatt-hours — at small hydropower plants. Currently, small hydropower plants generate 400 million kilowatt-hours.

The total energy consumption of Kyrgyzstan in 2024 is expected to be at the level of 17.5 billion kilowatt-hours. To cover the deficit, the country purchased it from its neighbors. Thus, 1.13 billion kilowatt-hours were imported from Kazakhstan, 1.7 billion — from Turkmenistan (which exceeds the contractual 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours), and 485 million — from Uzbekistan, 100 percent of the agreed volume.

The minister emphasized that all necessary agreements on electricity imports for 2025 have already been signed.