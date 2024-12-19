17:56
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Kyrgyzstan increased electricity generation at small HPPs in 2024

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told about the indicators in the energy sector for 2024. According to him, the country exceeded the planned indicators on hydropower and small hydroelectric power plants. He announced this at a briefing in Bishkek.

Electricity generation in 2024 amounted to 12.8 billion kilowatt-hours at hydropower plants, 1.8 billion — at heating and power plants, and 250 million kilowatt-hours — at small hydropower plants. Currently, small hydropower plants generate 400 million kilowatt-hours.

The total energy consumption of Kyrgyzstan in 2024 is expected to be at the level of 17.5 billion kilowatt-hours. To cover the deficit, the country purchased it from its neighbors. Thus, 1.13 billion kilowatt-hours were imported from Kazakhstan, 1.7 billion — from Turkmenistan (which exceeds the contractual 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours), and 485 million — from Uzbekistan, 100 percent of the agreed volume.

The minister emphasized that all necessary agreements on electricity imports for 2025 have already been signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/314753/
views: 139
Print
Related
Energy Ministry constructs buildings for power engineers, data center
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Zardaly village provided with electricity
Inter RAO increases electricity exports to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Minister tells about import of electricity by Kyrgyzstan
Preparation for winter is good, no blackouts are expected – Energy Minister
Energy Ministry promises no rolling blackouts in winter, other possible
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase electricity production by 10 percent in two years
Electricity rate to be increased for non-domestic consumers in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan plans to export electricity to Europe
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
17:27
President Sadyr Japarov opens new building of SCNS in Chui region President Sadyr Japarov opens new building of SCNS in C...
17:15
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
17:00
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
16:54
Energy Ministry constructs buildings for power engineers, data center
16:42
Heads of medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan to be banned from dual employment