Each consumer will receive desired amount of electricity — Ministry of Energy

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev was asked at a meeting of Parliament whether private houses could get more than 5 kilowatts of electricity.

According to the minister, the country currently has an electricity deficit of approximately 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours, so the ministry is not yet ready to give more.

«Smart» meters were installed to regulate electricity consumption and encourage consumer discipline. But next year, each consumer will sign a contract for a certain amount of electricity. If someone wants 6 kilowatts, they can sign an agreement for that amount; if they want 10, we will provide 10,» he said.
