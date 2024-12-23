Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China

Preparatory work is underway for the construction of powerful substations under Tamga-Karakol and Kemin-Torugart projects that will ensure export of electricity to China. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at an event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the country’s energy sector.

In addition, he reported that the construction of new solar and wind power plants has begun throughout the republic, which will be an important step in the development of green energy.

The head of state also noted the completion of the construction of substations and lines for the export of electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan within the framework of CASA 1000 project.

He emphasized that favorable conditions have been created to attract investors: tax exemptions, preferences, financial guarantees and the possibility of setting prices for electricity in foreign currency.

Recall, memorandums of intent were signed on the export of electricity to China and the construction of a 500-kilovolt Kyrgyzstan — China transmission line in 2023.