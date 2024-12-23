18:55
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China

Preparatory work is underway for the construction of powerful substations under Tamga-Karakol and Kemin-Torugart projects that will ensure export of electricity to China. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at an event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the country’s energy sector.

In addition, he reported that the construction of new solar and wind power plants has begun throughout the republic, which will be an important step in the development of green energy.

The head of state also noted the completion of the construction of substations and lines for the export of electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan within the framework of CASA 1000 project.

He emphasized that favorable conditions have been created to attract investors: tax exemptions, preferences, financial guarantees and the possibility of setting prices for electricity in foreign currency.

Recall, memorandums of intent were signed on the export of electricity to China and the construction of a 500-kilovolt Kyrgyzstan — China transmission line in 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/315144/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increased electricity generation at small HPPs in 2024
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis have opportunity to get higher education in China
Zardaly village provided with electricity
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
23 December, Monday
18:00
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
17:41
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
17:28
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
17:09
Transport tax should be abolished, Tax Service Chairman believes