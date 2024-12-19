17:56
Energy Ministry constructs buildings for power engineers, data center

A set of works on the modernization and construction of energy infrastructure was carried out in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the 2024-2025 heating season. The Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev said at a briefing in Bishkek.

According to him, 49 new transformers have been installed since the beginning of the year, which has increased the total capacity by 438 megavolt-amperes, as well as:

  • About 10 substations have been built;
  • A building worth 187 million soms has been commissioned in Batken region;
  • A building worth 50 million soms has been completed in Sulyukta;
  • A data center worth 20.6 million soms has been built in Bishkek;
  • New buildings for the needs of power engineers have been erected in Kara-Kuldzha and Issyk-Ata district, but the cost of these facilities is not specified.

The minister added that NENK employees repaired 2,941 transformers, installed 8,309 reinforced concrete supports and reconstructed 187 kilometers of cable and overhead power lines.
