Man's body found in bag at landfill in Jalal-Abad

Body of a 32-year-old missing man was found at a landfill in Bazar-Korgon district. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

A 27-year-old woman contacted the police on December 9. She told that her husband left the house in the morning of November 21 and did not return.

On December 13, a burnt body wrapped in cloth was found at a landfill in Charbak village. The footage published by the press service shows the bag in which the body was found. The wife of the deceased identified her husband by the details of his clothing. During the examination, more than 60 stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased.

A criminal case was opened under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered. Two young men, aged 18 and 20, have been detained on suspicion of committing the crime. They have been taken into custody.

According to the regional police, there was a disagreement between the murdered man and the suspects over money. Another person is also involved in the crime. The investigation continues.
