Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov with the honorary title «People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic». The press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, Sadyr Japarov recalled that within the framework of his state visit to Uzbekistan, Days of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic were held in Tashkent and Bukhara, including a gala concert, exhibitions and movie screenings. He expressed confidence that the upcoming Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 will become an important event for further rapprochement of the two peoples.

The President thanked Ozodbek Nazarbekov for his contribution to the development of cultural relations. «Your creative path inspires many people. The musical evening with your participation, which will be held on December 15 at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov, will be another bright example of our common cultural harmony,» he said.

In turn, Ozodbek Nazarbekov expressed gratitude for the appreciation of his activity and reiterated readiness to work on strengthening brotherly ties. He also informed about Uzbekistan’s plans to hold events to mark the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov and noted that the theaters of the two states are preparing a joint project symbolizing the creative interaction between the peoples of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.